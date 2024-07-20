San Francisco residents fed up with sideshows, stunt driving

Some San Francisco residents are hoping newly installed speedbumps will bring peace to their neighborhood.

Residents near California and Divisidero streets said they have grown too accustomed to hearing revving engines and screeching tires as sideshows and strunt driving takes place at the intersection. And for Jeremy Schwartz it’s too much.

“[They] would last for an extended amount of time,” he said. “It has produced some levels of vandalism; some graffiti around the neighborhood. We have heard fights outside or our door.”

Tire marks have stained the street and Schwartz said he hopes the instillations will deter people from hosting those type of events again.

“I’m hopeful that something like speedbumps is a good next response,” Schwartz said. “Will it fix the problem? That remains to be seen, but I am appreciative that there is some action being taken,”

Last year the San Francisco Police Department impounded six vehicles. Year-to-date, the department has taken in five.

Supervisor Ahsha Safai said the problem is getting worse and posing a problem for public safety.

In order to combat the issue Safai said they wrote legislation to enhance penalties for offenders. The legislation outlines that a first-time offender could have their car impounded for 14 days, while a second offense would be 28 days.

As more offenses occur more days are added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

‘Stunt driving is an ongoing challenge around the entire Bay Area,” said SFPD in a statement. “Unfortunately, people who participle in these illegal events occasionally come to San Francisco. We have a unit dedicated to responding to stunt driving, which is extremely dangerous to officers and the public.”