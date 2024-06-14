San Francisco residents rent RVs to avoid being unhoused

As RV living in San Francisco has become increasingly visible, so are the landlords.

The landlords, dubbed vanlords, can charge upwards of $2,000 a month to tenants living in their RVs. Many who opt for this lifestyle say they usually split the rent with roommates.

Lenin Rubio said he and a roommate pay $800 a month, or $400 each. It was one of the most affordable ways to keep me from living on the streets and close enough to work.

Narbis Soto echoed Rubio’s sentiments. He used to pay $3,000 a month for an apartment but it got too expensive.

In order to make ends meet, Soto bought an RV for $6,000 and now charges his three roommates $250 a month.

According to the most recent figures, there are over 1,440 people living in vehicles in San Francisco, of those 135 groups were considered families. And it’s a figure that’s only increasing, according to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Vanlords said each week they may have to drive the RV to a different spit as to avoid police and parking enforcement. They also have to flush the sewage and load up fresh water regularly.

In an effort to centralize the campers, the city opened and runs an RV triage center near the former Candlestick Park. However, some say it's not accessible.

"I've heard of it but I tried calling and there was only one spot that was open but was taken," said Gilbert, a San Francisco resident.

Myrna Melgar, supervisor for District 7, said she is planning to introduce legislation to help address the increasing number of RV residents. Though, she did not say when she would introduce such legislation.