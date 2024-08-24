San Francisco residents speculate a utility box collapsed due to dog urine

People are theorizing why a utility box in San Francisco fell over. Some said it was due in part to dog urine.

Ken Khoury, the owner of Castro Coffee Company, said the AT&T-owned telephone junction box has been a popular destination for dogs to urinate on. The box's base is now corroded.

"Now, over time, it's deteriorated as you can see, probably dog pee most of the time, the elements," Khoury said.

Khoury, whose business is in front of the box, said he's noticed pets taking a potty break at the box for 15 years. Now, it has corroded enough that it has separated from the concrete foundation.

It wasn't until last week that a wood and rope structure resembling a gallows was erected to help keep the utility box upright.

The city has not confirmed why the box's base has corroded.

AT&T did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Friday.

Several years ago, a light pole in the Tenderloin collapsed due to corrosion from dog urine.

"That seems plausible. Many, many dogs [are here], more than kids. So that makes sense to me. Pee is pretty corrosive," said Donnie McGregor of San Francisco.

