San Francisco

San Francisco Restaurants Apply for Temporary Liquor Licenses

By Roz Plater

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure designed to help some small restaurants and cafes in North Beach survive. A proposal that relies on alcohol. 

“I think it’s wonderful, amazing, but a long time coming,” said Jessica Furui, co-owner of Family Cafe.

She says she's on the verge of getting a lifeline in the form of a liquor license, allowing them to help boost sales during the pandemic. The measure would apply to about 10 small restaurants and cafes in North Beach.

Local

Air Quality 22 mins ago

Residents Head Outdoors as Parts of Bay Area See Improved Air Quality

reopening the bay area 3 hours ago

Marin County Moves Out of State's Most Restrictive COVID-19 Reopening Tier

They had previously been designated “limited restaurants,” and prevented from getting a liquor license.

The  small business owner says it had already been an uphill climb for them, the pandemic made it a roller coaster.

“Sometimes sales are so low, I might be crying on the inside,” Furui said. “Sometimes it’s still busy, you're like ‘what pandemic?’”

Now she’s banking on beer, wine and sake to help them stay afloat.

“I’m hoping it will be a game changer,” she said. “At least it will be a little bit more in the long term viability basket.”

Furui said they have to acclimate and evolve and adapt until indoor dining returns. 

San Francisco’s public health director now says a new report from the CDC on indoor dining risk is troubling.

“So that has given us pause,” said Dr. Grant Colfax. “We are working with restaurant industry stakeholders to determine what safer reopening might look like.”

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusSan Francisco Board of Supervisorsliquor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us