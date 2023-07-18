Retailers in San Francisco try variety of tactics to cut down on theft

For months now, retailers in San Francisco have been trying a variety of tactics to cut down on retail theft -- from locked plastic cases, to security gates.

At the CVS store by Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots, the drinks are in a locked glass case so customers have to ask employees for help.

Same goes for anything out of the food cases and of course, the liquor section. All of them are behind lock and key.

For some Bay Area residents, the extra step when shopping for cosmetics or other merchandise has become the norm. But it's new to see in the food sections.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I know that survival crimes are a real thing, and I understand that businesses need to protect themselves. So, it's kind of … kinda hard to find who to find fault with. It's just a hard situation," said Dave Coldran of San Jose.

But a pair of tourists from the United Kingdom said seeing food locked up is nothing new.

They said meat at supermarkets in their home city of Nottingham is locked up because it's become so expensive.

"The individual joint of meat will be in a plastic box. And then that has to get unlocked by the time you get to the check out, or at the checkout,” said Claire McPherson. “Or else you can smash it yourself when you get home.”

Some retailers across San Francisco are trying to deal with thefts in several different ways.

Some of them are shutting down secondary exits, like the Walgreens on Geary, so that customers can only go in and out through one door.

The same store on Geary has also recently chained up its freezer section, to prevent theft.

An employee said the chain across the freezer was removed Tuesday after several stories were done about it.

The chain was first installed a week ago and so far, has deterred people from clearing out the store's freezer section each day.

But for paying customers, the new security creates another challenge when shopping for even the most basic items.

"You have to ask someone to open the case, just for toothpaste. I said, 'you're kidding me! You have to protect toothpaste now?' He said 'yes, everything,’” said a shopper.

At the Safeway at Church and Market, some of the more familiar items are locked up -- like soaps, detergents and other cleaning supplies.

And steel gates have been installed on some closed aisles and other entry points in an effort to funnel customers through one exit.

In prepared statements, spokespeople for Safeway and Walgreens, each acknowledged the new security measures.

Both said retail theft is one of the industries' biggest problems. According to a report by the U.S. Customs Service and the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, retailers across the country lost about $35 billion from theft in 2021.