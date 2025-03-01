San Francisco safe parking site to close, advocates concerned

San Francisco is letting those living in the city's only safe parking site know it is closing by Monday. If those living at the site haven't accepted a housing offer, they will have to move out.

The city informed those living at the Bayview Vehicle Triage Center of the closing in December, but some said they are still trying to find housing.

"I think I was one of the first ones who drove in here about 2 years ago," said Franky Rodriguez. "I went looking [for] places here in the city where they are industrial areas so we don’t disturb anyone."

According to the San Francisco Department of Homeless and Support, the site has served 132 households living in the vehicles. Support at the site includes care management, house assistance and vehicle repair.

"It is disappointing that the current only safe parking site or vehicle triage center in our city is closing," said Lukas Illa with the Coalition on Homelessness.

The city said everyone on the site was offered permanent housing, rental subsidies, alternative shelter, or relocation assistance before the closure, and most have taken advantage of that assistance.

"We are glad to see the Department of Homeless and Supportive Housing has given housing offers, not just shelter offers, but housing to the folks who are at the Bayview vehicle triage center. Our concern is that those who are still going to be living in their vehicles will not have a safe place to park," Illa said.

The city spent millions on capital costs for the 35-spot site, which was recently equipped with electricity. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the high costs and limited success are among the reasons for the closure.

The city said that those who have accepted offers can stay onsite for an extension while their housing is finalized. Those who haven't have to be out by Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Rodriguez said he'd like to stay put.

"I would love to not move my home more than anything," he said.