City begins clearing out safe RV parking site in San Francisco 

Residents at San Francisco’s Bayview Vehicle Triage Center -- a city-run safe RV parking site at Candlestick Point -- were being kicked out Monday.

This after some residents had been told last week that they would be able to stay on site until they were able to move into more permanent city housing.

Aaron Wilson said he had expected to stay a little longer, but the city isn't keeping it's word and was told to be out by 5 p.m.

He was handed a letter from the Bayview Hunters Point Foundation offering him a shelter bed Monday.

"Big room, 50 cots, not mattresses, with drug addicts and other sorts of miscreants that come in, flop down. Then pick their stuff up and go get high again, this is what it is,” he said.

On Friday, NBC Bay Area was among those who reported that some residents would be allowed to stay at the RV site as long as they had accepted an offer of housing -- and that housing was not available for them to move into yet.

On Monday just before noon, a city Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing spokesperson re-confirmed that promise with a lengthy statement that reads in part, "For guests who have accepted housing offers but the housing placement is still pending, they will be able to stay onsite for a short period of time until they move into their housing."

The spokesperson's statement even confirmed that 33 people are still at the RV park, 11 of which have agreed to accept the city's offer of housing.

Wilson said he's been told he'll be headed to The Granda in the Tenderloin. But that site is still undergoing renovations.

Then, an updated statement from the Homelessness and Supportive Housing spokesperson said, "All guests will be leaving the site today, March 3. All guests will have the option to transfer to a shelter program."

Wilson said the whole situation, and the conflicting information, has left confused and frustrated.

He said that he's come up with an emergency plan, to have his RV towed out of the park if he’s ordered to leave Monday.

Wilson said the new offer to move into a shelter in SoMa is not an option because he has pets and he doesn't know what would happen to his RV.

So he's spent the day trying to figure out what happens if they follow through with plans to try to force him out, and cut the power at this site.

"All these sort of things that you take for granted when you have the electricity,” he said. “But when you don't it's gonna be no heat. All of the functions for the charging of the cell phones, that's what they're doing to us.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the mayor's office for clarity about why the city has changed its position on the RV park so suddenly, and has not heard back.