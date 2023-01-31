San Francisco

San Francisco Leaders Detail Safety Plans for Lunar New Year Parade

By Sergio Quintana

San Francisco officials on Tuesday outlined their plans to keep the upcoming Lunar New Year Parade and its attendees safe.

The parade, usually a massive celebration, comes on the heels of two recent tragedies involving the AAPI community: mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

"We do understand that the events of the past couple weeks are very troubling and very unsettling," San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said. "That's why it's important that we're out there in numbers. That's why it's important that you see us, not only in the parade but in the perimeter."

Scott said it will be all hands on deck for his department, with an assist from sheriff's deputies. The plan is to have more officers out for the celebrations than in any prior year.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.

