San Francisco school board to vote on issuing layoffs to over 500 employees

San Francisco's Board of Education will vote next week to authorize preliminary layoff notices for 559 employees to help close a $113 million deficit for the coming school year.

The board vote at its Tuesday meeting will target 395 teachers and other certified positions and 164 classified staff such as office workers, custodians and bus drivers, the school district said Friday in a press release. The district has about 9,000 employees.

California law requires school districts to issue preliminary layoff notices by March 15 of each year to inform employees who may be released for the following school year.

"We care deeply about our staff who show up every day in service of our students and families," Superintendent Maria Su said in the press release. "At the same time, it is my responsibility to make these difficult decisions to address our structural deficit and achieve fiscal solvency."

The board won't decide Tuesday which individuals will receive a preliminary notice, the district said.

After taking account of resignations, retirements and leaves, administrators will use a seniority list to determine who will receive a preliminary notice, the district said. Final notices will be issued in May.

The district said it will also ask the board to authorize layoff notices to 43 central office classified administrators and 86 classified civil services in the coming months.