San Francisco schools at risk of running out of funds

The California Board of Education is taking control of the San Francisco Unified School District's spending after auditors determined the district is in "distressed financial condition" and could run out of money.

The city has been hit hard by losing more than 10,000 students over the past decade, which means millions of dollars the district doesn’t get in state and federal education funding.

The state superintendent notified district officials they might not "meet their financial obligations for the current fiscal year."

A budget oversight team will present its findings to the district's board of education in a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The state superintendent asked the district to have a corrective action plan in place by June 30.

In a statement Friday, district Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne acknowledged improvements are needed and also said, "We are committed to accelerating our efforts to address the remaining concerns to ensure that San Francisco public schools are places where students can learn, grow, and thrive."

Due to the declining enrollment and budget issues, the district wants to close some schools. A vote on which schools is expected in December.