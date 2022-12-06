San Francisco

Sen. Scott Wiener Receives Bomb Threat Targeting Home, Capitol Office

By Bay City News

Office of Scott Wiener

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said Tuesday he received a bomb threat targeting his home and office, the latest action targeting the politician for what he says is his support of LGBTQ issues.

Wiener last week criticized what he called "homophobic" comments by conservative pundit Charlie Kirk and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, that accused the San Francisco politician of being in favor of "mutilating children" and being a "communist groomer."

The comments escalated to a threat of violence Tuesday, when Wiener said he learned from police that "someone issued a bomb threat against me, listing my specific home address and also threatening to shoot up my Capitol office" in Sacramento.

According to Wiener, "The email said, we will f---ing kill you' and called me a pedophile and groomer."

The state legislator said the hurtful words from right wing commentators and politicians "leads to harassment, stalking, threats, and violence against our community. People are dying as a result. Responsible political leaders on the right must call it out and stop tolerating it."

Wiener said, "I will always fight for the LGBTQ community -- and for the community as a whole -- and will never let these threats stop that work."

The San Francisco Police Department said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 415-575-444.

