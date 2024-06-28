San Francisco police staff up for busy Pride weekend

The San Francisco Police Department said it will be making every effort to make sure this weekend's Pride events are safe.

The summer began with an ominous warning from federal law enforcement agencies about the possibility that terrorist groups could target large events during Pride month.

It's a warning that has not materialized into any significant incidents so far, but police Chief Bill Scott said his department is still tracking anything that could be a problem.

"Although there's nothing specific, we always have to be ready," he said. "That's what the partnership is all about with the FBI and our regional partners and our federal partners."

In addition to the Pride parade down Market Street and festivities at city hall this weekend, the Giants will be playing the Los Angeles Dodgers and music fans will be at the Stern Grove music festival.

Scott said his department will be on full deployment, which means every officer in the department will be on duty Thursday through Monday.

This year, there's no controversy about officers marching in the Pride parade, something several members of the department's LGBTQ+ liaison group are celebrating.

"Pride is a wonderful time of the year," Officer Michael Petuya said. "It's a time to acknowledge the LGBTQ community and the sacrifices that this community has made but also celebrate all of the accomplishments made by this community."

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza may lead to issues. A local group said it's organizing a counter march at 1 p.m. Sunday to criticize some city leaders the group claims haven't been critical enough about Israel's actions.

Meanwhile, a group of Jewish organizations said they are taking precautions to keep Jewish and other paradegoers safe.