San Francisco Set to Open Embarcadero Navigation Center

San Francisco's controversial navigation center is days away from opening on the Embarcadero.

Mayor London Breed on Tuesday toured the new homeless shelter and said more navigation centers are on the way.

The Embarcadero navigation center is surrounded by million-dollar condominiums. The center is about to open its doors to 200 homeless people.

"I hope this is a way to help people in a meaningful way," San Francisco resident Glen McGillan said.

There are two types of people moving into San Francisco's exclusive South Beach neighborhood: those who can afford it like McGillan, who snagged a deal on his first condo, and the homless who have been on a waiting list for a bed at the navigation center.

"We know that this won't solve all the challenges with homelessness with San Francisco, but it will help a significant number of people who need services," Breed said.

The $4 million emergency shelter is filled with dorm-style beds. Conference rooms are set up for case managers to help the homeless find services and permanent housing.

"This navigation center will also improve your community," San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said after touring the center.

Haney, who represents the area, wants to see a navigation center in every district that does not have one.

"This is a part of the solution, but we need a lot more," Haney said.

The center will have its own security staff. On top of that, four extra police officers will be assigned to the closest police station. Every day of the week, officers will be patrolling a two- to four-block area around the center.

"They will be out here highly visible and able to respond when there's concerns from the neighborhood," San Francisco Police Deputy Chief Greg McEachern said.

City officials said it will release quarterly reports on the neighborhood's homeless count, crime stats and the number of homeless people they are able to find permanent housing for.

The navigation center will open by the end of the year.