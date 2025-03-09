San Francisco

Officer involved shooting in San Francisco leads to 1 injured

Alyssa Goard | NBC Bay Area

An officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Taraval District on Saturday led to one person being injured, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a residence on the 12000 block of 41st Avenue around 4:23 p.m. after calls were made about an armed male with a firearm threatening neighbors.

According to police, officers tried to make contact with the suspect but were shot at, leading officers to shoot the suspect. First responders arrived at the scene and provided aid.

The suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The SFPD is currently investigating the incident.

No other information was made available.

