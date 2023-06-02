Shooting Leaves Man Injured in San Francisco

A shooting left a man injured in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. on the 800 block of Geary Street.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.