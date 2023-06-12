San Francisco

2 men allegedly shoot at each other in San Francisco 

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were seen shooting at each other Monday evening near the area of Precita Ave. and Alabama St. in San Francisco.  

Police from the Ingleside station responded at 7:39 p.m. to reports of shots fired. 

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, but witnesses said they saw two unknown males shooting at each, before each fled the scene in different sedans. 

Police haven't found any shooting victims in the area. 

Anyone with information can contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

