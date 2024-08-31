San Francisco shooting leaves young girl injured, per witness

A shooting in San Francisco left an 8-year-old girl injured on Friday, according to her father.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers were called to the unit block of Chicago Way at approximately 5:24 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon the officers' arrival, they found a young girl suffering from injuries, although police did not confirm she was shot. Police only said she was transported to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Police did not provide other information.

However, according to the girl's father, the family was setting things up for dinner when a bullet came into the house and hit his daughter.

Officers are still at the scene conducting their investigation.