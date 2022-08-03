San Francisco

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Inside Muni Bus in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating a shooting inside a Muni bus that one dead and another injured in San Francisco Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they saw two people shot. Both were transported to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

The other victim is being treated from non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made and police ask everyone to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us