Police investigate violent weekend that left 12 people injured in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco are piecing together clues in two separate shootings that injured a total of 12 people over the weekend.

Outside Dying Breed SF and Mission Skateboards, the organizer of Friday night's celebration of an artist's collaboration said he's devastated by what happened.

“It was really a special moment for anyone from San Francisco to just be able to come and attend that freely,” said Ozzy. “And one sick person had something else in mind for other people.”

He shared a photo of their celebration just a couple minutes before a mass shooting. Nine people were hit in what witnesses say was a spray of gunfire.

Police are searching for a person of interest -- Javier Campos.

He's associated with a Mercedes sedan that was caught on camera speeding out of the area after the shooting.

Ozzy said that as far as he could tell, the shooter didn't even attend the event.

“It was a drive by. It was a drive by,” he said, adding that the suspect never went in or interacted with anyone.

San Francisco police would not officially confirm any information on the person of interest, but they did confirm the department's gang task force is part of this investigation.

“There are several investigative units involved in this case. Gang taskforce, what we call the community violence reduction team, CVRT. They are part of the investigative team,” said Sergeant Adam Lobsinger of SFPD.

Police acknowledge it was a violent weekend in the city. They're also piecing together details, in a club shooting that injured three people Saturday night.

In security camera video from a church across the street from the Stratos Club Saturday night, police patrol vehicles are seen arriving on scene minutes after shots were fired.

“A fight broke out and an individual pulled out a gun inside the club and started shooting,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

Three people were hit and rushed to local hospitals. All with non-life-threatening injuries.

Safai says the Stratos Club has been a trouble spot in the neighborhood for some time now.

He said San Francisco police are still trying to get access to any interior security camera video from the club.

According to San Francisco General Hospital, most of the people injured in both shootings have been released.

One person who was shot in the Mission District incident remains in critical condition -- three are in fair condition, five have gone home.

One person injured in the Stratos Club incident remains in serious condition, another has been released.

While this was a violent weekend, a police spokesperson said the number of shootings in the city is at about the same pace as last year.