Thousands flood San Francisco streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade

People decked out in festive attires lined up early on Saturday along San Francisco's Market Street, looking for a spot to watch the 174th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade is just one of many activations that will be happening across the city leading up to St. Patrick's Day on Monday.

"Top of the day to you," said Lizzi Dierkan of San Francisco. "First of all, we’re Irish; we love the Irish. This is such a great day for celebration."

With 110 floats, paradegoers said there was something for everyone, which is why they kept coming back.

"We’re planning on walking down towardEmbarcaderoo, some of the restaurants there," said Donna O'Connor of South San Francisco.

Eateries and bars across the city have earned up for the crowds. At Harrington's Bar and Grill, festivities are already underway.

"This is really our Superbowl weekend for our Irish bar," said Ben Bleiman."We have been here [for] over 90 years."

Bleiman said the establishment has hosted block parties and events for years on St. Patrick's Day, and come Monday, the festivities are supposed to be big.

"This is our first entertainment zone event of 2025, and it's going to be a big one," he said. "We’re going to have live music, [and] we have Irish music."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On Monday, "St. Pats on Front" will have local bars participating, allowing them to sell alcohol outdoors during the special event.

The event is also meant to be a way to support the city's economic recovery.