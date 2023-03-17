San Francisco

Student Stabbed at Middle School in San Francisco

A student was arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said

By Diana San Juan

A student was injured in a stabbing at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco Friday, police said.

Officers got to the school on the 2100 block of Powell Street around 12:45 p.m. and saw a student with at least one stab wound.

The student was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injured, police said.

Another student was arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.

The San Francisco Unified School District said there is no active threat to the school or the area.

