San Francisco Unified School district superintendent expected to resign, report says

By Ginger Conejero Saab

The superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District is expected to resign Friday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The district wouldn't speak directly to the reported resignation of Superintendent Matt Wayne. A special closed session board meeting has been called for Friday, and an item on the agenda shows the resignation of an employee.

Since Wayne took on the role, critics say the district's financial crisis has gotten worse, and families have been complaining about a lack of transparency and planning with upcoming school closures.

This week, Mayor London Breed told Wayne to "immediately stop" his plan to close schools.

A list of schools up for closure or merger was expected to be released in September, but that got pushed back to October, putting families, teachers and students even more on edge.

There was an emergency closed-door school board meeting in September on a Sunday morning. The meeting had one item listed: a public employee performance review.

Not long after, both the superintendent and the school board president spoke on their continued partnership to bring SFUSD schools where they need to be.

