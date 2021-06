San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin announced Thursday he will enter "alcohol treatment."

Peskin, the city and county's District 3 supervisor, made the announcement in a statement he posted on Twitter.

"I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have struck in my public relationships - for that, I am truly sorry," Peskin said.