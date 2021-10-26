San Francisco Supervisor to Propose Paid Sick Leave for Domestic Workers

Carolina Morales came to this county from Venezuela in 2001 and for about a decade she worked as a nanny and remembers going to work sick.

“Many times, definitely more than 30 times,” she said.

During that time she wishes she had access to sick leave.

“Having any actual physical pain for domestic work it would be so important to have actual time off,” said Morales.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Hillary Ronen will be introducing an ordinance that would give domestic workers, like nannies and house cleaners, equal access to paid sick leave.

“What the legislation does is it directs the office of economic workforce development to contract with a company to create an app,” she said.

That app will be used by the domestic worker and the employer to keep track of hours worked.

“Technically under our laws each individual employer is responsible to pay sick leave most employers don’t realize they have that obligation,” said Ronen.

The app would also keep track of how much money an employer should put into a pot for sick leave. That comes in handy when a domestic worker has multiple clients.

Ronen said an ordinance like this is crucial during the pandemic when so many lost their jobs over night – having to quarantine.

“When they could get back to work in people’s homes they couldn’t get back to work unless they had some sick leave pay,” said Ronen.

If the ordinance is passed and signed by the mayor, it could go into effect sometime next year.