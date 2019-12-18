Navigation Center

San Francisco Supervisors Push for More Navigation Centers

The call comes a day after city leaders toured the controversial Embarcadero navigation center set to open by the end of the year.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One day after city leaders got a look at the controversial Embarcadero navigation center for the homeless, some San Francisco supervisors are calling for a change in the way they are placed in the city.

Supervisors think more navigation centers should go up in every district. But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

There are currently seven navigation centers with more to open, including the Embarcadero facility. The Embarcadero navigation center was met with legal challenges and push back from neighbors.

San Francisco

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Uber to Pay $4.4 Million to End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe

San Francisco 20 hours ago

Hundreds Rally in SF, Across Bay Area For Trump Impeachment

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more on the supervisors' plan to open more navigation centers in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

Navigation CenterSan Francisco
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us