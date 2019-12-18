San Francisco Supervisors Push for More Navigation Centers

One day after city leaders got a look at the controversial Embarcadero navigation center for the homeless, some San Francisco supervisors are calling for a change in the way they are placed in the city.

Supervisors think more navigation centers should go up in every district. But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

There are currently seven navigation centers with more to open, including the Embarcadero facility. The Embarcadero navigation center was met with legal challenges and push back from neighbors.

