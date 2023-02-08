Man Accused of Firing Blanks in San Francisco Synagogue Faces Hate Crime Felonies

A man accused of firing off blank rounds in a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District last week has been charged with multiple hate crime felonies, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Dmitri Mishin, 51, was arrested last Friday after he allegedly entered the Schneerson Center synagogue on Feb. 1 in the 2600 block of Balboa Street, made a verbal statement, then pulled out a gun and fired several shots inside the building.

Just one day before the synagogue shooting, workers at the Balboa Theater, a movie theater located only a few blocks away in the 3600 block of Balboa Street, called the police on reports of a man entering the theater and brandishing a handgun.

Upon further investigation, police alleged that Mishin was the suspect in both cases.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Mishin faces two felony counts of threatening the right to exercise religion, with prosecutors alleging hate crimes against people practicing Judaism. Mishin also faces six misdemeanors involving brandishing a replica firearm and disturbing a religious meeting.

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," said Jenkins. "There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it. My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

Prosecutors are seeking pre-trial detention in the case, alleging that Mishin poses a public safety risk. Mishin, who was set for arraignment Wednesday, faces more than 10 years in state prison if found guilty of all charges.