San Francisco to Provide Temporary Housing for People Needing to Quarantine

As the cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area continue to rise, the city of San Francisco announced Tuesday that its working to provide temporary housing for people who need to be quarantined.

According to a press release sent by the city officials, the temporary housing would be for "individuals who have been exposed to the virus and do not have access to adequate shelter due to homelessness or shared living arrangements."

The temporary housing will include recreational vehicles (RVs) that will be staged in the Presidio. The RVs would also be placed in various locations throughout the city, if needed.

In addition, the city of San Francisco will also identify additional locations for quarantine housing including unoccupied residential property and vacant rooms at local hotels.

"Our top priority is public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Mayor London Breed.

"Not everyone in our city has access to housing where they can go if they are infected or are exposed to the virus, and it's important that we take measures like this to care for our most vulnerable residents, including people who are homeless." Mayor London Breed

The City and County of San Francisco has banned "non-essential group events" at any city-owned facilities for the next two weeks because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, Mayor Breed and the Department of Public Health announced new investments and a Public Health Order to protect vulnerable populations.

The city of San Franscico has a total of 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 10.