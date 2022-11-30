Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots.

The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them.

According to San Francisco police, two people sitting in their car were robbed Tuesday night just before 6 p.m..

Police said one suspect broke into the car as they were both inside and another pulled a gun as they made off with a backpack that had a laptop and cash in it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Resident Alanna Marconi said she's not surprised. She said she often rides through the area to tell tourists about the crime up there.

“I try to warn some of the people, some don't take me seriously,” said Marconi. “I tell them, especially when they have out of state plates, they're the target.”

The robberies happen often enough that people have posted cell phone videos of them in progress like the one earlier this year when a film crew from Canada was robbed at gunpoint of $35,000-worth of equipment.

Some people simply avoid the overlook like Kelly Kung and Kevin Wong who enjoyed their lunch on a closed road away from the main Vista Point.

“We're afraid that our bikes will get stolen and we didn't want to watch any incidents of smash and grabs,” said Kung.

Neighbors said they see more officers on patrol there but they also see lots of criminals in action too.

“I saw it like just before Thanksgiving where the police had arrested two guys,” said Marconi. “And then as they're doing their investigation, there's other cars going around, trying to break into cars.”

San Francisco police say they’ve increased patrols at the city's most iconic tourist spots, including Twin Peaks. And Rec and Parks says their rangers are also on patrol in the area.

There are now several security cameras set up around the main lookout area after a film location scout was killed and robbed of his camera in 2017.

Because of the ongoing crime, resident Marconi says she tells people parked at the overlook to close their doors and hatchbacks so they're less of a target.

“I'm just trying to help the tourists, because we want them to come back,” said Marconi. “The city needs the tourists.”