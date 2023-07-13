San Francisco looks to give UN Plaza a family-friendly makeover

San Francisco’s U.N. Plaza has become a haven for illegal activity. Many see it as an open-air drug market where people gather to buy, sell and use all day and all night.

But now, city officials are hoping a family-friendly makeover could help change that.

San Francisco's Parks and Recreation Department hopes to launch a pilot program that would essentially add sports and games to the plaza -- things like chess boards and ping-pong tables.

They believe a more family-oriented atmosphere could change the plaza's culture, and if the plan is approved the changes could begin in a matter of months

“It’s our experience that the best way, and most effective way to make a public place safer and healthier and more joyous is to make it fun,” said Phil Ginsburg, the general manager of San Francisco's Parks and Recreation Department.

It’s a pilot project he says would transform the area into a skate plaza…. Accompanied by an outdoor fitness center… that also features ping pong and chess tables.

Ginsburg believes it could be a big piece of a larger solution to make the plaza safer and family friendly again.

“When you activate a space and invite healthy activity, those who participate in the activities become stewards of the space themselves, right?” said Ginsburg.

San Francisco resident, Raj, said he walks through the plaza every day with his family and is skeptical about the proposed changes.

“We don’t feel safe here, don’t feel safe here,” he said. “I don’t know what kind of policies they will follow but you know, too many people may come to play.”

But other locals, like Joyce Slaton, say a skate plaza could be a good thing.

“More of a family vibe, we live in such a beautiful town, this is a beautiful space, all the transportation goes here, more people downtown would be a good thing,” she said.

The project costs are estimated to run between $500,000 to $1 million.

If the pilot project is approved by the planning department, the goal is to have the skate plaza up and running by November.

“This is not an enforcement solution, we need to provide healthier and happier options out there than currently exists,” said Ginsburg.