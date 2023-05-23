SF Mayor, Supes Shut down Open-Air Meeting Early Amid Public Outcries

A planned outdoor San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting at United Nations Plaza recessed and moved inside City Hall on Tuesday after members of the public began to shout during the meeting.

Following Breed's opening statement on the city's drug market and fatal overdose crisis, protesters and residents watching the meeting began shouting out to the city policymakers. The meeting recessed after board president Aaron Peskin struggled to ask a question through the yelling.

In response to Peskin's question on if the city will coordinate a multi-agency emergency operation center, Breed said that the environment was not going to be "right forum" to thoroughly answer his question.

“It was a difficult opportunity to talk, but I do understand that there were a lot of people who were very passionate, very concerned, and wanted an opportunity to talk to the elected leaders of this city, in light of everything that they're experiencing in the Tenderloin," Breed said once she was inside City Hall.

Before the early recess, Breed said that open-air drug dealing in the city is not a new problem, but the people who see and experience these challenges on the streets every day "deserve better."

"The fact is, we got challenges in this city. We have to make the kinds of decisions that are going to allow for people to get the help and the support they need, but to not allow things to continue in the way that they have for far too long," Breed said.

"I'm putting everything on the line to change what we need to do," she added.