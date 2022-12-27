San Francisco Avoids Any Serious Storm-Related Trouble

San Francisco managed to weather Monday's storm fairly well, but there were still a few problems that popped up.

Public works crews had to be called in to clear a few downed trees and large branches and the rain slowed BART trains.

In the neighborhood built over the former Mission Creek, residents put out sandbags and water barriers. The storm didn't cause any flooding, but it did have residents worried.

Samuel Picasso, who lives just a few yards from the corner of Folsom and 17th streets, had sandbags set up across the front of his garage, hoping his basement wouldn't flood again.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It's very nervous," he said. "In the windows we look down. What's happening?"

NBC Bay Area spotted one man out sweeping the street gutters. He wanted to make sure newly fallen leaves wouldn't cause any problems.

"I love the tree, I love the shadow, but this is the problem that we have to solve every single time when it's raining really hard," Armando Enrique Angel said.

He said there hasn't been much flooding in the neighborhood the past few years, likely because it's been so dry.

The city's public utilities commission is planning to improve the sewage and storm runoff in the area as part of a multi-year project, but that construction hasn't started.

According to the public utilities commission, construction was supposed to begin this year. No word yet as to when that project will start.

At the Daly City BART station, commuters patiently waited as trains systemwide ran on a 20-minute rain delay as a safety precaution.

"Well, I appreciate that," Radha Lorca said. "You know what they say, 'safety first.' But hopefully the boss understands, too."