Former San Francisco Westfield Mall looks to breathe new life

A struggling San Francisco mall is getting a slew of new tenants as it attempts to reinvent itself.

The Westfield Mall in San Francisco, now called San Francisco Centre, has signed seven new tenants ranging from regular retailers to office space occupants. They are small steps long time shoppers like Willson Lee said will help revitalize the area.

“There's less people but the stores and the people there are still kind of nice,” Lee said.

Some of the tenants – a phone repair shop, toy store, sustainable products store, Block by Block, Opportunuities for All, among others – are expected to be operating as early as next month.

Though, there are still many empty storefronts.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall housed over 70 retail brands and was considered a shopping hotbed. It has since gone under new ownership.

“Very empty experience,” said Neil Robinson who was shopping. “[It’s] kind of depressing to see so many closed storefronts and obviously not very many shoppers either.”

In hopes of changing shoppers' feelings, Mayor London Breed and several business groups have been attempting to breathe new life int he area.

Earlier this week, renderings were released detailing proposed renovations to the Powell cable car turnaround plaza.