San Francisco Woman Missing After New Zealand Volcano Eruption

A San Francisco woman is among the missing from the New Zealand volcano eruption.

Cathy Huang's father and sister are extremely concerned for her safety and have been trying to contact her.

"After the volcano, I am worried about her," said Rong Huang, Cathy's father.

Rong said his daughter left the day after Thanksgiving on a trip with a friend to New Zealand and Australia. The father said he does not understand why Cathy was listed missing because he heard from her this past Sunday that she left New Zealand before the volcano erupted.

Cathy is a nutritionist and neighbors describe her as quiet and cannot believe she is missing.

A list of those missing published by the New Zealand Red Cross initially listed Cathy on Tuesday, but has since removed her. Meanwhile, family members late Tuesday were still working to make contact with Cathy.

Officials this week said the volcano eruption left at least six people dead. In all, police believe there were 47 visitors on the island at the time of the eruption.