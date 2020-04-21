San Francisco Woman Reunites With Her Dog Who Was Stolen Months Ago

A San Francisco woman who went so far as to fly an airplane banner in hopes of finding her stolen dog has been reunited with her beloved pet following a months-long search.

Emilie Talermo’s blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd named Jackson turned up in Southern California about four months after he was taken from outside a grocery store in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. The suspected thief has been arrested, according to San Francisco police.

Talermo told police she left Jackson tied to a bench outside the grocery store while she went inside. When she returned, Jackson was gone.

Investigators spent the next few months looking into the case in hopes of tracking down the suspect and finding Jackson.

Talermo kept up with the search as well, offering a $7,000 reward, distributing thousands of flyers with her friends and setting up a website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, to spread the word.

A critical break in the case happened when Jackson was spotted in Los Angeles County by community members, police said.

The suspect was eventually identified and an arrest warrant was issued. Nicholas Bravo, a 27-year-old resident of Palmdale, was arrested Friday for felony grand theft, police said. Bravo was already in custody at San Joaquin County Jail on unrelated matters.

On Monday, SFPD’s lead investigator learned that Jackson had been surrendered at Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control’s shelter in Palmdale, police said. A close family friend scooped Jackson up and took him to Santa Monica, where he was picked up by San Francisco police and taken back home to San Francisco.

Talermo reunited with Jackson early Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.