San Francisco Woman Turns Grief After Father's Death Into Advocacy

Coronavirus took her father's life and now, a San Francisco woman is turning her grief into advocacy. Kristin Urquizas’ father, Mark, died on June 30 in Arizona, one of the states hardest hit.

She says her father's death could have been prevented, if politicians took the virus more seriously. Arizona was one of the first states to reopen and when they did, Kristin’s dad went out with friends.

Within a few weeks, Mark was diagnosed. Kristin couldn’t visit her dad in the hospital. She found out about her father’s death at a gas station, while driving to Arizona to try to see him.

In her father's obit, she blamed politics, writing "His death was due to the carelessness of politicians.”

Urquizas started "Marked by COVID, an organization raising money to help other families impacted by the virus.