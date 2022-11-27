Thanksgiving

Zoo Animals Had a Feast of Their Own on Thanksgiving Day

By Bay City News

Photo courtesy of Nancy Chan/ Bay City News

Thanksgiving isn't just for humans -- San Francisco zoo animals also had a banquet of their own on Thursday, announced the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Lemurs congregated at an outdoor table setting to feast on a turkey-shaped leafeater biscuit, a pumpkin pie and personal plates filled with endive, mushrooms, Brussel sprouts and a cup of gelatin dessert.

Zookeepers set up a centerpiece made of pumpkin that read "Grateful for Lemurs."

Also at the zoo was a half-Thanksgiving, half-birthday celebration for 18-year-old Western lowland gorilla "Kimani." Chimpanzees munched on wild rice stuffed peppers, cranberries and pumpkin pie with pecans and maple sausage, while orangutans ate their favorite vegetables.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Zookeepers say their chimpanzees only are fed meat as an extra special treat on certain occasions. Though chimpanzees can hunt, eat and share meat, it should only make up a maximum of 6 percent of their diet, said the zoo.

"Here at SFZoo, caregivers cook and feed meat to our troop a few times a year, including Thanksgiving," the zoo wrote on Twitter.

The San Francisco Zoo is open 365 days a year, including all major holidays.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingSan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us