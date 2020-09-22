reopening the bay area

San Francisco's de Young Museum Reopens With Frida Kahlo Exhibit

A Bay Area cultural touchstone reopened Tuesday, a key sign of an improving situation.

The de Young Museum in San Francisco allowed people in for the first time, but only at 25% capacity. 

After six months of truly being the lonely artist, Frida Kahlo is finally on display for San francisco art lovers. 

The de Young Museum reopened its doors for the first time, giving members their first look at the exhibit.

Hundreds of Kahlo's personal belongings and photographs were on display, with some restrictions.

"Well, you know, we're all wearing masks, and everybody is physically distancing," said Tom Campbell, CEO of the Fine Art Museums.

The restrictions came with some hesitation. But after losing $20 million in revenue, and having to make deep cuts, the museum is open again.

"We had to lay off a small number of staff, which was a very tough decision to make, furlough others, we were able to bring back the staff,” said Campbell. “They're all here."

Members will be allowed through Thursday and the general public can go starting Friday. 

The Kahlo exhibit will be there until at least the end of the year. People can make an appointment ahead of time, online.

