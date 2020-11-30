San Francisco's Limited Stay-at-Home Order Now in Effect

A state-issued stay-at-home order began Monday night in San Francisco because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, city officials said.

The limited order starts at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Tuesday and repeats each 24 hours until its scheduled end on Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

Residents and visitors are required to avoid any gatherings, including those outdoors and non-essential businesses must close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Residents and visitors can go outside on their own or with members of their household and people can travel to and from essential workplaces. No dining is allowed.

Restaurants can still deliver food and serve takeout after 10 p.m. and essential retail stores, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, can remain open after 10 p.m. also, buses, taxis and ride-sharing services are likewise allowed to operate.