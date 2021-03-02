San Francisco's Oasis Struggles to Make Ends Meet

A year into the pandemic, operators of live venues are sounding the alarm saying that without help, they may not be around to welcome people back.

At the Oasis in San Francisco, D’Arcy Drollinger has tried to make ends meet with roof top shows, Meals on Heels food delivery and virtual entertainment.

“A venue this size is expensive in limited capacity,” he said. “It actually costs more to be open than to be closed and its expensive to be closed.”

Federal and local live venue assistance is approved but applications aren't being accepted yet, leaving the Oasis and other venues trying to hang on.

On Saturday, Drollinger is turning to fans for help with a 12 hour “Save the Oasis” telethon.

This performer is promising 12 costume changes hoping to raise enough money to keep the venue afloat long enough to be able to reopen.