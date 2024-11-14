San Francisco's Union Square Macy's fate uncertain

San Francisco's Union Square is decked out with the great tree lit up and wreaths decorating the retail store windows. However, it could be the last year it looks like this.

According to Macy's employees, the fate of the flagship store has yet to be determined.

"It's all in the hands of what folks outside of what we do in the store day to day, but as long as we're here and the community continues to support us, that's what we're focused on," said Jonathan Davis, Macy's Union Square store manager.

Company representatives said there are plans to redevelop the property with several different partners in the future but did not disclose more details.

"I am not worried because we are not going to let that happen. It's so important, and I think that's all of that together if we show Macy's that if we come down, we do our part because if that's what we want, if we want them to stay, we gotta show them we want them to stay," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance.

However, visitors said they heard it would be the last year the store looked the way it is.

"We've been gradually seeing things close, especially in downtown San Francisco, so it's a little sad," said Fernando Larranaga.

Mayor London Breed addressed the retail giant's comment earlier this year when it was announced that it was shuttering 150 stores nationwide. Breed added then that Macy's was looking to sell its Union Square property.

"It is one of the most spectacular, amazing places anywhere in San Francisco during the holiday season," she said.

Despite the rumors, visitors are holding on to whatever hope they have.