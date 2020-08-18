Saturday Collision Kills 63-Year-Old Man, Leaves 7 Others Injured

A 63-year-old man died and multiple others suffered injuries Saturday when a motorist allegedly fled from San Francisco police and his car collided with a minivan in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers spotted an Audi A3 connected to an armed robbery in the East Bay traveling in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood. But when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The Audi entered a highway and the pursuit apparently continued to the city's Ingleside District where officers lost sight of the car. Minutes later, officers learned of a vehicle collision near Geneva Avenue and Prague Street, involving multiple injuries.

At the scene, officers learned the suspect vehicle ran a red light while heading east on Geneva Avenue and collided with a Toyota minivan that was heading north on Prague Street and making a left onto westbound Geneva.

The Toyota minivan's driver suffered critical injuries and died at the scene. Two others in the minivan, a 57-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman, were seriously injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

The Audi's driver allegedly fled on foot. Officers, however, were able to catch up with him and detain him, allegedly finding a firearm in his possession.

Four others in the Audi suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Of the four passengers, a 15-year-old girl has been released from the hospital to her parents, while three remain hospitalized; an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The Toyota's driver has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as 63-year-old Fred Robino, a Contra Costa County resident.

The Audi's driver, identified as 20-year-old Paris Powell of San Francisco, was initially treated at a hospital for his injuries. He's since been arrested on suspicion of homicide, evading an officer resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in serious injury, child endangerment, delinquency of a minor, hit-and-run involving injury, and carrying a concealed firearm, among other offenses.

Powell remains in custody without bail, according to jail records.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information to contact police's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

