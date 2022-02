There will be a protest over the Russian invasion of Ukraine Sunday at San Francisco City Hall at 2 p.m.

The "Save Ukraine! Stop War!" rally will demand three things that the organizers say need to happen regarding the war in Ukraine: create a no-fly zone for Ukraine, increase military and financial aid to Ukraine, and guarantee security for Ukraine with "internationally recognized borders."

San Francisco City Hall is located at 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place.