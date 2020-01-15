School Board Approves Developing Up to 550 Units of Affordable Teacher Housing in SF

Teachers in San Francisco could soon get housing provided by the city after the San Francisco Unified School District's Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to approve affordable educator housing.

Under the resolution, the school district would establish procedures for potentially developing as many as 550 units of affordable housing for teachers by 2030.

"The passing of this educator housing resolution will increase our ability to retain the best educators in California and benefit our students for decades to come," said Commissioner Faauuga Moliga, who authored the resolution.

The resolution calls for Superintendent Vincent Matthews to work with staff and the Educator Housing Working Group to look into creative financing models along with the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development and use all benefits provided by initiatives approved by voters.

Back in November, San Francisco voters approved Proposition A, which dedicated $20 million in funding for future affordable teacher housing projects. Voters also approved Proposition E, which reduces zoning and approval requirements for affordable housing and educator housing projects.