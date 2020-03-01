Second Arrest Made in Robbery Case Captured in Viral Video

San Francisco Police Department announced Sunday a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an elderly man's recyclables in the Bayview District.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Jonathan Amerson, 56, of San Francisco. He surrendered himself at Bayview Police station at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A booking photo of the suspect is not available at this time.

Amerson was booked on two counts of robbery and two counts of elder abuse. The second set of charges is from a prior incident where Amerson reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area, police said.

"While arrests have been made," police said, "this remains an open investigation."

San Francisco police announced Thursday they made an arrest in the case of a man who was seen in a viral video being taunted and robbed as he was collecting recyclables in the city's Bayview neighborhood. Christie Smith reports.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444. You can also Text a Tip at TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.