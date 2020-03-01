San Francisco

Second Arrest Made in Robbery Case Captured in Viral Video

By NBC Bay Area staff

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco Police Department announced Sunday a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an elderly man's recyclables in the Bayview District.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Jonathan Amerson, 56, of San Francisco. He surrendered himself at Bayview Police station at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

San Francisco Feb 27

San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Robbery Case Captured in Viral Video

SFPD Feb 27

Victim Identified in Viral Video Filmed in San Francisco’s Bayview

A booking photo of the suspect is not available at this time.

Amerson was booked on two counts of robbery and two counts of elder abuse. The second set of charges is from a prior incident where Amerson reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area, police said.

"While arrests have been made," police said, "this remains an open investigation."

San Francisco police announced Thursday they made an arrest in the case of a man who was seen in a viral video being taunted and robbed as he was collecting recyclables in the city's Bayview neighborhood. Christie Smith reports.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444. You can also Text a Tip at TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoBayview District
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us