Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Pompeo to Speak in SF During Bay Area Visit

He'll be speaking at the Commonwealth Club's Taube Family Auditorium.

By Bay City News

United Nations Guterres Pompeo
Paul Sancya/AP, File

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to speak in San Francisco on Monday afternoon during a visit to the Bay Area.

Following a morning discussion at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, Pompeo will participate in a sold-out conversation organized by the Commonwealth Club.

During the chat, Pompeo is expected to "discuss current foreign policy challenges and issues with economic security." CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group Carl Gaurdino will host the conversation.

The event, happening at 4 p.m. at the Commonwealth Club's Taube Family Auditorium at 110 The Embarcadero, will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZS-8QEjg82U.

Following the conversation, Pompeo will reportedly head to a dinner in the city with leaders from the tech industry.

Pompeo's visit to the Bay Area comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran are running high, with Pompeo having just announced new sanctions against the country on Friday.

