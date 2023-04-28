Security Guard Arrested After Deadly Shooting in San Francisco

A private security guard has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman in San Francisco, police said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 4th and Market streets, police said.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as Chynna Brown of San Francisco, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Brown was transported to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Authorities identified security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, as the suspect. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on a homicide charge, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said a theft occurred during the incident but didn't provide further information.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.