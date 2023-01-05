Security Guard Fatally Shot in San Francisco; 2 Teens Arrested: Police

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after a security guard was fatally shot in San Francisco, police said.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. along the 1500 block of Webster Street in the city's Japantown neighborhood, according to police.

Arriving officers found the security guard, identified as a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Emergency responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, authorities located the two teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, and developed probable cause to arrest them, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested for murder and the 14-year-old boy was arrested for accessory to murder, police said. They were both booked into the juvenile justice center.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.