Security guards went ‘above and beyond' after crash at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

When the Honda Sedan crashed into the Visa Office at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco Monday, Nick Halosky didn’t initially think it was on purpose.

“I facetimed my friend because I assumed that a drunk guy crashed into the consulate,” said Halosky. “If you watch the video, I’m not too concerned. I’m on the stairs.”

But Haloski said he quickly grew worried when he saw the man get out of the car with a knife.

In video shared with NBC Bay Area by another witness, people can be seen running out of the consulate as two private guards tried to disarm the man.

“The guy was still trying to get something from the back seat,” said Halosky. “And the security guard was amazing, stopped him .. He didn’t pull out nothing, because the guard stopped him from pulling it out. Later on, I realized it was crossbows. But not one, it was like a stack of them.”

The two private guards with Armada Security deserved credit for preventing the man from seriously hurting anyone, in Halosky’s view. He was back at the consulate Wednesday to pick up a travel visa and said he saw one of the guards already back at his post.

A manager at the security company told NBC Bay Area that one of their guards was injured Monday, suffering minor cuts to his hand.

“I’m just happy that they were there,” said Armada Security Manager Mike Vutenko. “And they were able to react quickly, and going above and beyond the call of duty to protect everyone inside.”

Halosky said he was still shocked at the whole situation, and wants to know why the man crashed into the consulate.

“He was mad about something that happened in China. He was a Chinese national,” said Halosky. “Because he clearly identified. He said, ‘I’m a Chinese national. I’m not here to hurt you guys.’ But he did have two knives, so…”

NBC Bay Area has confirmed, per two sources involved in the investigation, that the man was armed with knives and at least one crossbow.

Investigators have not released any further information, including the identity of the knife-wielding driver who was fatally shot by police once they arrived on-scene.