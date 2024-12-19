Amazon

SF Amazon workers join strike for Teamsters union recognition

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of workers at an Amazon facility in San Francisco have joined a nationwide Teamsters strike for union recognition at the company.

The Teamsters union that represents Amazon delivery drivers and warehouse workers says thousands of its members at ‌nine Amazon facilities nationwide are going on strike Thursday morning, including hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse on Toland Street in San Francisco who hit the picket line at 6 a.m.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

AmazonSan Francisco
