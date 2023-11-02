Israel-Hamas War

SF attorney joins nationwide suit on behalf of Americans in Gaza

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The desperate scramble to get Americans home from the front lines of the Israel-Hamas War is making its way to the courts, with one Bay Area law firm joining a nationwide case.

Attorneys from across the U.S., including Ghassan Shamieh of San Francisco firm Shamieh, Shamieh & Ternieden, on Thursday were set to make a public announcement of a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

The lawsuit alleges the State Department and Defense Department aren't doing enough on behalf of Americans stranded in Gaza. Shamieh is representing two Palestinian-American grandmothers who live in the Bay Area and are stuck in the middle of the war.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarSan Francisco
