SF attorney joins nationwide suit on behalf of Americans in Gaza

The desperate scramble to get Americans home from the front lines of the Israel-Hamas War is making its way to the courts, with one Bay Area law firm joining a nationwide case.

Attorneys from across the U.S., including Ghassan Shamieh of San Francisco firm Shamieh, Shamieh & Ternieden, on Thursday were set to make a public announcement of a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

The lawsuit alleges the State Department and Defense Department aren't doing enough on behalf of Americans stranded in Gaza. Shamieh is representing two Palestinian-American grandmothers who live in the Bay Area and are stuck in the middle of the war.

